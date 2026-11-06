National Comedy Center Opening Door To Caregivers For 1st Susan Sargent Caregiver Week

The National Comedy Center is opening its doors to caregivers as part of its first Susan Sargent Caregiver Week.

The week will honor caregivers supporting loved ones through illness, disability or other conditions requiring care. Presented during National Family Caregivers Month and reflecting its 2026 theme, “Care Connects Us,” the initiative will offer complimentary museum admission November 9 through November 15, 2026 for each caregiver and the loved one receiving their care. Caregivers are also welcome to visit on their own for a personal moment of respite. Participants will receive take-home resources to bring laughter and connection into their caregiving relationships.

The program honors the memory of Susan Sargent and is inspired by her visit to the National Comedy Center with her husband and caregiver, Mitch Goldman. Together, they faced the profound challenges of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which affected Susan’s ability to communicate and connect. During their visit, classic comedy and the museum’s interactive exhibits prompted memories and speech, creating moments of joy, shared laughter and recognition and providing a needed source of respite for them both.

That experience became the foundation for the National Comedy Center’s Comedy & Caregiving initiative. Working together, Mitch and the Comedy Center are creating opportunities for other caregivers and care recipients to experience the connection he and Susan found through comedy. Contributions made in Susan’s memory are making this new week possible.

Goldman said, “Visiting the National Comedy Center was an extraordinary experience for Susan and me. At a time when conversation had become difficult, laughing together brought back memories and gave us a way to connect. I treasure those moments, and it means a great deal to me that this program will help other caregivers and their loved ones find that same joy and connection. I know Susan would have loved that.”

Beyond the museum experience, participants will receive a take-home package of resources exploring how comedy can encourage connection, release tension and help reduce stress, supporting the mental health and wellness of everyone involved in a caregiving relationship. The package will also offer practical ways to incorporate comedy into everyday care, helping participants make shared laughter a continuing part of their care journeys.

The initiative builds on the success of the National Comedy Center’s One Laugh at a Time Memory Cafe, a free monthly program for individuals experiencing memory loss and their caregivers. Since its launch in 2025, the Memory Café has brought participants together through comedy, conversation and shared activities, providing opportunities for social connection and caregiver respite. The program, originally established with a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, has earned two Gold Anthem Awards for Corporate Social Responsibility and Local Community Engagement, as well as a 2026 New York State Tourism Excellence Award for Tourism Equity & Inclusion.

For Susan Sargent Caregiver Week complimentary admission details, or to make a donation supporting the National Comedy Center’s Comedy & Caregiving initiative, visit ComedyCenter.org/Caregiving or call 716-484-2222.