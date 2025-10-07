National Coming Out Day Event To Be Held Oct. 12 In Jamestown

Jamestown Pride, PFLAG Chautauqua, and Knights Of Enchanted Dreams are holding a National Coming Out Day event on Sunday, October 12.

The free event starts at 3:00 p.m. and will be held at the Knights of Enchanted Dreams at 104 West Second Street in downtown Jamestown.

PFLAG Chautauqua Co-President Lara Mahaffy said the theme of the event is “Coming Out In All Its Colors,” “It will be an event to celebrate coming out in all of its forms whether it’s to the community, to yourself, to your family, to the world. And, now I feel like it’s more important than ever to be able to express that to the community.”

National Coming Out Day is an annual LGBTQ awareness day observed on October 11 to support anyone “coming out of the closet”

Jamestown Pride member and PFLAG Support Group Facilitator JJ Gantenbein said there will be light refreshments and a full menu of food available for sale, “As far as the event itself, we do have some people scheduled to speak and share their stories. We also have some performances – musical, dance, etc. There will also be an open mic opportunity for people who feel compelled to get up and share their story.”

For more information visit facebook.com/jamestownpride or facebook.com/pflagchq.