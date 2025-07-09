National Grid Awards Grants To Two Dunkirk Projects

National Grid has awarded economic development grants to two Dunkirk-area projects.

Funding was provided through National Grid’s suite of economic development programs to developers across Upstate New York to address a variety of needs that include business recruitment, developing strategies and materials to market a community or to redevelop buildings and brownfields.

National Grid awarded a $100,000 grant to the developer of 401 Central LLC through its Main Street Revitalization program. The former Lake Shore National Bank, located at 401 Central Avenue in downtown Dunkirk, was built in 1938. It was home to other Dunkirk bank branches, including Marine Midland Bank, HSBC and First Niagara. The renovated space will include commercial space and four apartment units.

Additionally, National Grid is providing a $17,000 Brownfield Redevelopment program grant for upgrades being made to a building at 118 Stelgelske Street that was long part of an industrial complex dating to the 1950s. The building had been a site where foods such as dressings, table syrups and beverage mixes had been produced until its closing around 2013. Current owner Atwater Capital is beginning the first phase of brownfield cleanup, including disposal of 25,000 square feet of hazardous wood block flooring. When complete, the renovated building will include warehousing and manufacturing space. National Grid’s Brownfield Redevelopment Program funds utility-related infrastructure improvements and costs that are necessary to progress the redevelopment of a brownfield site or vacant building.