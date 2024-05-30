National Grid Seeking Rate Hike From NYS Public Service Commission

National Grid is requesting the New York State Public Service Commission approve a 15-20% rate hike for residential electric and gas customers.

National Grid has filed a plan with the PSC that looks to reset electric and natural gas delivery prices starting in the spring of 2025 as part of a proposal it said would maintain infrastructure, customer service, economic growth, and prepare networks for a transition to clean energy sources.

With that, the utility said the one-year proposal would result in an increase of $19, or 15%, for an average customer using 625 kilowatt-hours. Gas bills would increase by $18, or 20% a month.

New York General Counsel Phil DeCicco said, “While we have made every effort to moderate the proposals and resulting bill impacts in our filings, we are interested in exploring a multi-year rate plan that would allow National Grid to take full advantage of efficiencies and manage bills over multiple years.”

In other words, the company could reach a deal with the PSC to spread the costs over several years, potentially cutting the first-year hike in half.

The utility said, adjusted for inflation, residential electric bills in 2023 were 20% lower than they were in 2007, and gas bills were 40% lower.

Some highlights of the proposal include investing in the electricity grid and gas networks across the state, increasing customer assistance and energy affordability programs, and adding over 800 jobs over the next four years.