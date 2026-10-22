National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Is Oct 24.

Community members are encouraged to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, people can dispose of unused or expired medications at the following collection sites in Chautauqua County:

Alstar EMS , 738 Monroe Street, Dunkirk, NY

, 738 Monroe Street, Dunkirk, NY The Chautauqua Center, 107 Institute Street, Jamestown, NY

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, coordinated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), offers an important opportunity to prevent medication misuse and protect public health. By properly disposing of medications that are no longer needed, community members can help reduce the risk of accidental ingestion, misuse, and overdose—especially among children and teens.

Unused prescription drugs kept in the home can be vulnerable to misuse, or accidental poisoning. Take Back Day aims to address this issue by providing a secure and anonymous way to dispose of medications, keeping them out of the wrong hands and out of the environment.

Residents are encouraged to gather unused or expired medications from their homes and drop them off at either location during event hours. No appointment is necessary. Liquids must be properly sealed. Sharps (needles) will not be accepted.

In addition to Take Back Day, the HOPE Chautauqua Coalition provides FREE medication safety resources to Chautauqua County residents for safe use, safe storage, and safe disposal of medication. This includes pill organizers, medication lock bags and locking vials, and Deterra drug deactivation pouches for safe at home disposal.

For more information about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day or the FREE medication safety resources, please contact HOPE Chautauqua Coalition at (716) 366-4623 or (716) 664-3608 or email hopechq@preventionworks.us.