Nearly 130 Colleges, Universities Offering Free Applications This Month

Students across the state can apply to nearly 130 colleges and universities for free this October.

The announcement comes as Governor Kathy Hochul has proclaimed October as New York State College Application Month, which includes waived application fees at the State University of New York (SUNY), the City University of New York (CUNY), and dozens of private colleges and universities. With application fees typically ranging from $50 to $90 each, these waivers will save students and families significant money and help ensure that every New York State student has the opportunity to take the critical step of applying to college.

Application Waiver Periods

SUNY: Waiving up to five application fees per student from October 20 through November 3.

CUNY: Waiving application fees from October 27 to November 21 for New York City High School students, and from November 10 to November 21 for students outside of New York City.

Private Colleges and Universities: Participating at various times throughout the month.

You can find a complete list of participating schools on the New York State Application Waiver webpage. Additional assistance with college applications and information on related events can be found on the Apply to SUNY and CUNY Month webpages.

To help students make the most of the opportunity, the Higher Education Services Corporation and its partners are hosting over 40 virtual and in-person events throughout October. With the 2026–27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), New York’s Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), and NYS Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Incentive Program applications now open, these events offer students and families the one-on-one support they need to complete their financial aid applications.

Additional information about New York State College Application Month can be found at hesc.ny.gov/cam.