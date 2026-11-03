Nearly 14% Of Voters Turned Out For Early Voting In Chautauqua County

Nearly 14% of voters in Chautauqua County turned out to vote early in the 2026 elections.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections reports that a total of 11,135 voted between October 24 and November 1, 2026.

In the last Gubernatorial election in 2022, 7,064 people participated in Early Voting

According to the County Board of Elections’ website, there are 79,724 registered voters as of February 2026 in the 150th State Assembly District. This is down from 2025 when Republican Election Commissioner Nacole Ellis said there were 80,033 registered voters in Chautauqua County.

The highest number of early voters was for the Presidential elections in 2024, where 17,046 individuals, representing 19% of then registered voters, turned out for the nine days of early voting.