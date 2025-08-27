Nearly 300 Hours Of Service Performed During First United Way Day Of Caring

The United Way’s Day of Caring resulted in nearly 300 hours of service in Chautauqua County.

The inaugural event, held Friday, August 15, mobilized volunteers to complete projects at local nonprofit and school sites throughout the county..

From landscaping, painting and sorting donations to engaging with senior citizens as well as students at day camp, the service day had the help of 66 volunteers working alongside United Way’s six staff members at 12 sites in Dunkirk, Fredonia and Jamestown.

Day of Caring 2025 was sponsored by Live CHQ, Refresco and Wells — and was supported by volunteers from Purina, Refresco, Wegmans, Northwest Bank, Tim Hortons, the Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation, The Hartford, Edward Jones, Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation, Cassadaga Job Corps, Rose & Grace Studio, Social Chariot, Creche, and Jamestown Young Professionals.

The agencies and schools that benefited from this year’s Day of Caring included: Boys & Girls Club of Northern Chautauqua County, CASA of Chautauqua, Chautauqua Adult Day Services in Jamestown & Dunkirk, Child Advocacy Program’s Dunkirk office, Community Helping Hands, Dunkirk-Fredonia Meals on Wheels, Jamestown Meals on Wheels, Prevention Works, United Way’s Dunkirk office, Winifred Crawford Dibert Boys & Girls Club, and Wheelock Primary School.

Every volunteer received a United Way t-shirt as a symbol of their participation Day of Caring.

UWCHQ plans to continue building Day of Caring as an annual tradition, strengthening partnerships across sectors and deepening community impact for years to come.

For more information, visit UnitedWayCHQ.org — or to indicate your interest in volunteering next year, contact Eric Rinaldo by emailing erinaldo@uwayscc.org or calling 716-483-1561.