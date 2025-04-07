Nearly 300 Protest Trump in Jamestown

Nearly 300 people in Jamestown joined millions of people across the United States Saturday as part of 1,200 protests against the way President Donald Trump is running the country.

The rally held by the Jamestown Justice Coalition at Dow Park featured speakers on the topics of the arts, veterans, the disabled community, and education. Many people held up signs during the event opposing Trump and Elon Musk.

Shannon Bessette, who has cystic fibrosis, said both Social Security and Medicaid provide benefits for the disabled, “And then this Administration came along.. and every single person with a disability is afraid. They are coming for the Affordable Care Act and they are already dismantling Social Security and Medicaid. But this is not just about people with disabilities. This is not just our fight. This fight belongs to all of you too. Because, if we are lucky, age and disability come to all of us in the end.”

Jamestown Justice Coalition Coordinator and teacher Justin Hubbard discussed how cuts to the Department of Education could affect $1.4 million in Title 1 funding to Jamestown Public Schools, “If that disappears, our most vulnerable students are going to be the ones that suffer. The federal Department of Education also handles our special education students. All of the IEPS, the 504s that were legally fought for by the disabled community – those will disappear as well.”

Army Veteran Dan Gonzalez encouraged the crowd to be advocates and to support each other, including people who have opposing ideas. Local artist Emily Drew urged people to support the arts by attending events, volunteering, and supporting other artists.