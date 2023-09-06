New Area Code 624 Will Take Effect in WNY on September 11

A new area code will take effect in Western New York on September 11.

The New York State Department of Public Service said customers in the 716-area code region requesting new mobile or landline telephone service, an additional line, or a move in the location of their service, may be assigned a number in the new 624-area code.

This comes as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) previously forecasted a shortage of telephone numbers with the 716 area code. In response, the Public Service Commission said a new area code was expected to be activated before the second quarter of 2024.

This change, which was first introduced last year, could be applied to new numbers in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.

Numbers in the 624-area code will not be available for assignment until remaining numbers in the 716-area code are exhausted. The PSC does not have a date for when that might happen.

The Public Service Commission said the area code overlay requires consumers to continue to dial 10 digits for local calls (area code + 7-digit telephone number) in the 716/624 area or 1+10 digits for calls to other area code regions.