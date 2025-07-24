New Behavioral Health Suite Opens At TCC

The Waterfront Foundation and The Chautauqua Center have cut the ribbon on a new behavioral health suite.

The new facility is located on the second floor of the organization’s Institute Street location in Jamestown. TWF officials also unveiled a plaque honoring Richard Forsberg for his generous donation that sparked the creation of the new facility.

TWF said the gift helped transform The Chautauqua Center’s behavioral health unit into a more welcoming, healing, and modern space for patients and providers alike. The donation has funded targeted facility upgrades, including improved lighting, soundproofing, and aesthetic enhancements. The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and a Community Development Block Grant through the City of Jamestown also went toward the project.

The addition of the new behavioral health suite will allow for increased capacity, improved privacy, and a more specialized environment.

