New Chautauqua County Budget Director Appointed

A Lakewood native has been appointed Chautauqua County’s new Budget Director.

Jennifer Swan, who is the current Fiscal Supervisor for Chautauqua County’s Office of the Sheriff, will assume the post starting on Thursday, July 27. She replaces Kathleen Dennison, who retired.

Swan initially started working for county government in August 2017.

In 2009, Swan graduated from Jamestown Business College (JBC) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and holds an Associate’s Degree from JBC in Accounting.

Born and raised in Chautauqua County, Swan currently lives in Gerry, with her husband Shane and new 8-month-old baby.