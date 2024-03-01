New Code Blue Warming Shelter Opens in Jamestown

A new Code Blue Emergency Housing shelter has opened in Jamestown.

Recovery Options Made Easy has opened the facility daily from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. at the Gateway Center, located at 31 Water Street, from now until April 30.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel stated that the County Department of Social Services has assisted with some of the finances needed to set up the shelter.

Two Code Blue shelters that were opened at the Mental Health Association and Joy Fellowship Church in 2023 did not reopen for this winter season. Additionally, the UCAN City Mission closed temporarily in late January due to the boiler system needing to be replaced and the discovery of asbestos in the building.

Wendel said there is an New York City based organization that has bought property in Chautauqua County to build a code blue shelter that could also be transitional housing and a mental hygiene center, “What we’re looking to do and what the Governor is asking for engagement is just those types of things like transitional housing, short-term housing, delaying or preventing long psychiatric stays. So, there’s some opportunities for funding. I think this is a really unique project we have going.”

In a social media post, Recovery Options states it provides a safe and supportive environment for Chautauqua County residents to sleep or warm up with well-trained peer staff. The Code Blue Warming Center accepts walk-ins, referrals through Chautauqua County Department of Social Services, or referrals by law enforcement.

For more information, contact 716-550-6657