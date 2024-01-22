New CRCF Fund To Help, Recognize JCC Media Arts Students

A fund that recognizes Jamestown Community College students work in media arts has been set up in memory of a local photographer, videographer, and documentarian.

Aaron Perez died in October 2023 at the age of 38. He was a resident of Orange County, California in his early years, spending time in Europe while in high school and traveling throughout his life.

His involvement in the arts began with an early devotion to music, which blossomed across additional mediums as he began studying photography. He attended college in San Francisco, working as a photographer for his college paper en route to a photojournalism degree. His career then took him to New York City, where he found a coveted job at the famed Bowery Bar and created a community of professional colleagues and clients. One of those connections was with Emily Drew who became his wife and partner.

When Aaron and Emily opted to relocate to Jamestown, Emily’s hometown, he joined the faculty at Jamestown Community College. Early teaching opportunities in digital media production supplemented his work on archival projects and documentary films. He was named JCC’s second Artist in Residence and began undertaking documentary work, including a project highlighting Jamestown’s artistic community.

To create a permanent reminder of Aaron and his impact on the community, Emily established the Aaron Perez Media Arts Award Fund at Chautauqua Region Community Foundation. Through JCC, the Award will recognize and support a student who demonstrated excellence during their time at JCC and is seeking additional instruction in media arts.

Donations to grow the Aaron Perez Media Arts Fund can be made online at crcfonline.org/give or by mailing a check to Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, 418 Spring St., Jamestown, NY 14701.