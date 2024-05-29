New Dairy Cattle Livestock Exhibition Recommendations Issued To Minimize Avian Flu Transmission

New recommendations have been issued to minimize Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza transmission at dairy cattle livestock exhibitions.

Last week, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service issued the following recommendations which include considerations for state animal health officials, exhibition organizers, and exhibitors:

– lactating animals moving to an exhibition, show, or sale are required to have a test within seven days of movement;

– isolating and observing animals for 30 days for illness after returning home and before allowing contact with other animals;

– cleaning and disinfecting any equipment brought to fairs and exhibitions;

– monitoring cattle for signs of illness;

– designating isolation areas and plans for milk discard for sick cows;

– limiting direct contact with the public to the extent possible;

– working with state health officials to understand interstate and intrastate – testing and movement requirements; and

– ensuring good record keeping so that the appropriate parties may be quickly reached in the event of an incident associated with the exhibition.

View the full recommendations at aphis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/guidance-dairy-cattle-livestock-exhibition.pdf.

No cases have been detected in New York livestock to date. According to USDA and the FDA, pasteurized milk and dairy products remain safe to consume as pasteurization kills harmful microbes and pathogens in milk and there is also no concern regarding the consumption of properly cooked meat products.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said, “As the summer fair season begins, we want to make sure our partners across the state are up to date on USDA’s latest recommendations regarding influenza transmission at dairy cattle livestock exhibitions. We encourage exhibitors and exhibition organizers to follow these commonsense steps and additional testing protocols so our producers can feel assured that their livestock will remain safe and healthy during travel to fairs and shows this summer.”

Producers and veterinarians are encouraged to continue visiting the USDA APHIS website for the latest information: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza/hpai-detections/livestock