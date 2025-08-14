New General Manager Of Chautauqua Lake Association Announced

The Chautauqua Lake Association Board of Directors has announced that Heather Nolan-Caskey is their new General Manager, replacing former Executive Director Doug Conroe.

Nolan-Caskey brings extensive experience in project management, in-lake operations, fundraising, and community service. She is also responsible for starting the CLA’s Watercraft Steward Program, an aquatic invasive species prevention initiative now in its tenth year on Chautauqua Lake.

The CLA remains committed to lake stewardship and ensuring that in-lake operations continue smoothly while also prioritizing a greater emphasis on collaboration.

For more information about the Chautauqua Lake Association (CLA), visit ChautauquaLakeAssociation.org and follow on Facebook / Instagram for real-time lake updates.