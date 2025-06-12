New Issues Pop Up During JHS Cafeteria Reconstruction

Issues found during updates to the Jamestown High School Cafeteria could cost the school district an additional $500,000.

Young and Wright Architectural Associate Alyssa Catlin, presenting to the Jamestown School Board Tuesday night, said the site of the cafeteria is also where the former high school had been built in 1867, and then demolished in 1935 in order for the current high school building to be built. She said the ceiling height restricted the construction crew’s ability to drill for core samples to determine what was underneath the concrete slab, “When the slab was removed and you could view the layers below that, it was readily apparent that it was not the best type of fill for what we’re trying to do in the future. So, previously it was just kind of sitting there. Now, we’re looking to add new structure and kind of peel back and put an atrium into the cafeteria. So, the soil was loose and had some debris in it which, again, not super surprising because there was another building on that site once upon a time. And typically, when you demolish a building, there’s a hole and you throw everything into it. It’s a very common practice.”

Catlin said the second issue that was discovered was a clay storm line pipe that had collapsed, creating an inch and a quarter air gap under the slab in the southwest corner of the cafeteria. She said the third issue is that the concrete slab has very little reinforcement in it, causing cracking.

In good news, Catlin said an existing secondary footer is larger than expected and in good shape. She said this will save $25,000 in costs for foundation work.

Catlin said they recommend the district replace the entire slab for the cafeteria, replace the subsurface soil, and do footer enhancements. She said they also recommend replacing all failed sections of the damaged clay storm line that was discovered. The total cost for all of this could be up to $500,000.

Catlin said as that cost is above the $35,000 maximum change order allowed for a capital project, approval was needed from New York State Department of Education, which has been received. She said JPS can afford these changes as there is still $2.7 million available for unforeseen costs in the capital project budget.

The School Board approved the change order allowing for these recommendations to go forward.

Catlin said while they estimate it will add five to 10 working days to the construction schedule, that the project remains on track. Students will be using the old gym as a temporary cafeteria during construction.