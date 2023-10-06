New Neighbors Coalition Gives Update On Assistance to Refugees

The New Neighbors Coalition has assisted 23 families consisting of 89 individuals since the group’s inception.

The Coalition said in a newsletter that families who have come to Jamestown are from Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, and Venezuela.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, which leads the Coalition, was awarded an $86,000 State Community Services Block Grant to address the needs of asylum-seeking families in Jamestown. Between the months of April and September, these funds enabled St. Luke’s to employ case managers, assist with housing rental payments, provide necessities such as groceries and household items, and coordinate transportation to assist individuals.

The Coalition group has orchestrated the collection, storage, and delivery of dozens of donated household furnishings and over 20 bicycles. These donations have enabled them to set up and furnish six homes for newly arriving families resettled here by Journey’s End Refugee Services.

The donated bicycles were refurbished and repaired for free by Pearl City Cycle and have been used to provide transportation through the community, to work, and to school.

St. Luke’s will hold a “Refugee Sunday” service on Sunday, October 8. It will feature Lay Pastor Faizi Koy Leonard who is from the first Congolese family co-sponsored by St. Luke’s. He will preach in Kiswahili and the sermon will be translated into English. This event will allow attendees to lean into a space of discomfort as they experience crossing linguistic and cultural barriers.

The coalition is still accepting monetary donations as well as the donation of used items that are in good shape.

Those items include:

bedframes (no headboards)

dressers

dining and end tables

dining chairs

couches

coffee tables

floor/table lamps

small appliances

Donation pick up can be scheduled for the third Monday of every month by calling 716-483-6405.

All new neighbors who have received goods or services from St. Luke’s New Neighbors Coalition are here legally.

All individuals have been assessed by Journey’s End Resettlement Services or by St. Luke’s case management staff to establish eligibility and receive assistance from the Coalition.