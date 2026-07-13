New Neighbors Coalition To Participate In Welcoming America Initiative

The New Neighbors Coalition at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church has been selected as one of the participants in the Welcoming America’s Rural Welcoming Initiative 2026 Cohort.

The Coalition joins the cohort with 17 other organizations in rural areas across the country.

Since 2020, the Rural Welcoming Initiative has supported rural nonprofits and local governments through a competitive application process that opens the door to the Welcoming Network, technical assistance, peer learning, and access to the Welcoming Interactive conference.

The cohort was able to meet in person this past April at the Rural Welcoming Gathering in Emporia, Kansas where the group connected with their cohort peers and community partner organizations to learn about welcoming and belonging initiatives happening in other communities.

New Neighbors Coalition program director Momina Di Blasio said, “The opportunity to learn from other organizations in rural America that have embraced welcoming and belonging efforts in their region is incredibly valuable for those of us working to build healthy, resilient communities locally that can hopefully withstand the test of time and the changes in local economies.”

New Neighbors Coalition’s role in the Rural Welcoming Initiative also means they will participate in Welcoming Week for the first time ever. Welcoming Week is a nation-wide campaign where organizations and communities celebrate the and affirm the importance belonging through events and celebrations that will take place this year from September 10 through the 19. More information, including a schedule of events will follow.

Welcoming America is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that leads a movement of inclusive communities becoming more prosperous by ensuring everyone belongs. They believe that all people, including immigrants, are valued contributors and vital to the success of the communities and shared future. Learn more at welcomingamerica.org.

New Neighbors Coalition is a community-based immigration support effort housed at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and funded through a NYS Office of New American grant. For general inquiry, to volunteer and to stay connected, follow www.facebook.com/NewNeighborsCoalition, email director, Momina Di Blasio, at momina@stlukesjamestown.org or call the St. Luke’s office at (716) 483 – 6405.