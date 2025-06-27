New Restaurant, Encore, Opens In Downtown Jamestown

A new downtown restaurant held its grand opening this past Wednesday.

Encore is located at 114 East Third Street and serves Italian food

Owner Mallary Dawson said inspiration for the menu came from the family she grew up with, “..cooking in the kitchen with my Grandmother and Mother and learning how to make certain dishes. The sauce in house here is actually an old recipe. My Mother comes in and makes it. It’s my Great-Grandmother’s recipe. My Mother makes it better than I do. So, she comes in and makes the sauce. It’s an authentic Sicilian sweeter sauce.”

Dawson said she has a variety of experience in the food industry, “For years, I’ve been in and out of restaurants as a server, a bartender. And so, when I decided to do this, it wasn’t that I always wanted to own a restaurant but as this is my community and there isn’t a lot of restaurants in town it just became something that needed to happen. And so I took that leap of faith and said, ‘You know what? We’re going to be one of the restaurants to open in town.’”

Encore is open Tuesday through Saturday for dinner and on Sundays for brunch.

More information can be found at encorejamestown.com