New Restaurant To Open In Jamestown Airport

A new restaurant is coming to the Jamestown Airport.

The Chautauqua County Legislature passed a resolution signing a one-year lease with Archies Airport Diner, LLC. The restaurant will pay $900 a month as part of the lease agreement.

The restaurant, owned by Matthew Newton, will be a full-service breakfast and lunch destination opening in March. Newton said the menu will be “diner centric”, specializing in hearty breakfasts and homestyle lunches including a large selection of ”grab and go” breakfast sandwiches and lunch specialties.

Newton, who has extensive restaurant experience, will be looking to receive a liquor license by summer and has plans for special dinners and fun fly in events.

The Newton family has a long history of aviation in Chautauqua County, dating back to the 1920s. Archie Sr, was a WACO plane dealer and had a flight school at Falconer Field. Archie Jr. received his pilot license at Jamestown airport in 1940, and from there became a pilot for Pan Am. Joining the war effort through CNAC, he flew over 100 sorties over the “Hump”, flying DC3s while encountering some of the most dangerous conditions to fly on the planet.

Douglas, Matt’s father, joined the Airforce and instead of flying the planes, he had a more important job, keeping the planes airworthy and the pilots and crew safe. Matt says Douglas instilled the value of hard work, adventure, and the value of taking a risk.

The walls of Archie’s will showcase historic memorabilia honoring local aviation pioneers.