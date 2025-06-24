New State Law Allows Voters Waiting In Line To Be Provided Refreshments

New state legislation has been signed by Governor Kathy Hochul that allows voters waiting in line to be provided refreshments.

Across the State, voters will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots during a heat wave, with peak temperatures expected to reach upper 90s and “feels-like” temperatures ranging from 85-110 degrees statewide.

The bill repeals New York State Election Law Section 17-140, which allowed for criminal penalties against individuals who provided items of small value to voters at polling sites, including food and water. The legislation removes limitations so that New York voters can be provided with the items such as water without infringing on their right to cast their vote or discouraging voters from participating in any given election.