New State Law Increases Personal Income Tax Credits For Volunteer Firefighters, Ambulance Workers

Personal income tax credits have been quadrupled under new state legislation for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers.

The bill, recently signed by Governor Kathy Hochul, increases the annual personal income tax credit from $200 to $800 for individuals and from $400 to $1,600 for married couples. The increased credit will apply beginning in tax year 2027, allowing eligible New Yorkers to claim the benefit when filing their taxes in 2028. Under the new law, eligible volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers may claim either the increased state income tax credit or a qualifying local property tax exemption.

The legislation is aimed at recruitment and retention efforts for volunteer first responders. It’s in addition to legislation that allows local governments to offer volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers a property tax exemption of up to 10 percent, a law that established a training stipend program that has supported more than 5,500 firefighters completing foundational training, authorized volunteer departments to bill insurance providers for emergency medical services, and invested in the Volunteer Fire Infrastructure & Response Equipment (V-FIRE) grant program to help departments upgrade facilities and purchase critical firefighting equipment.

State Senator George Borrello issued a statement, calling the legislation he co-sponsored an “important victory” for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers, saying, “This increase is long overdue. The credit hasn’t changed since it was established nearly 20 years ago, even as the demands and costs associated with volunteer service have continued to grow. Our volunteer first responders are there when we need them most, whether it’s the middle of the night, a holiday or in treacherous weather. They sacrifice time with their families, spend countless hours training and often put their own safety at risk to help our neighbors. And they do it all without a paycheck.”

According to a study by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY), volunteer firefighting saves New Yorkers $4.7 billion a year.