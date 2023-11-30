New Tea Room Opens In Lakewood

A new tea room and cafe has opened in the Village of Lakewood.

HatTea’s Tea Room held a ribbon cutting at its location on 125 East Fairmount Avenue.

Owner Harriet Sessler previously ran two tea rooms in the Cooperstown area with her late husband, “It was going really well and he passed away, so I eventually ended up moving here. But I kept everything from 25 years ago, not everything but a lot of things. And it must have been intuition, because I saw this was for sale and I offered a low-ball figure, they accepted, and here we go.”

Sessler said it’s a very small, gourmet menu. She said the tea room can accommodate private parties and she even has clothes for those who want to play “dress up.”

The tea room is open 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday with afternoon tea available at 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Reservations for afternoon tea are required two days in advance.

For more information, call 716-640-7122 or visit hatteas.net