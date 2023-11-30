WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / New Tea Room Opens In Lakewood

New Tea Room Opens In Lakewood

By Leave a Comment

Officials cut the ribbon for the opening of HatTea’s Tea Room & Cafe in Lakewood (November 27, 2023)

A new tea room and cafe has opened in the Village of Lakewood.

HatTea’s Tea Room held a ribbon cutting at its location on 125 East Fairmount Avenue.

Owner Harriet Sessler previously ran two tea rooms in the Cooperstown area with her late husband, “It was going really well and he passed away, so I eventually ended up moving here. But I kept everything from 25 years ago, not everything but a lot of things. And it must have been intuition, because I saw this was for sale and I offered a low-ball figure, they accepted, and here we go.”

Sessler said it’s a very small, gourmet menu. She said the tea room can accommodate private parties and she even has clothes for those who want to play “dress up.”

The tea room is open 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday with afternoon tea available at 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Reservations for afternoon tea are required two days in advance.

For more information, call 716-640-7122 or visit hatteas.net

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.