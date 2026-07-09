New Teachers, Student Teachers Hired By Jamestown Public Schools To Get Sign-On Bonus

The Jamestown School Board has approved sign-on bonuses for student teachers who get hired by the district.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said there are now sign-on bonuses for new teachers as well, especially those who fill openings in high need areas such as special education, reading, technology, and foreign languages.

According to Jamestown Public Schools, student teachers will receive a $1,000 Sign-On Bonus while student teachers hired in high needs areas will receive $1,500. This is a one-time payout to employees, with the payment being released within their first year of service. The bonus requires a three-year commitment with a signed agreement.

New teachers who are hired will receive a $2,000 sign-on bonus with teachers being hired in high need areas receiving $3,000. This one-time payout will be released within their first year of service. The bonus requires a four-year commitment with a signed agreement.