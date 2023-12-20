New Tim Horton’s Moving Forward In Brooklyn Square

A new Tim Horton’s in Brooklyn Square is moving forward.

The Jamestown Planning Commission approved the site plan and the Zoning Board of Appeals approved a variance request for the project on Tuesday.

The plan involves demolishing the former Jimmy’s Restaurant at 10 South Main Street and building a new 2,700 square foot restaurant.

The new restaurant will feature a double-drive thru, which will be screened by shrubbery from the Jamestown Riverwalk. It also will have indoor and outside seating.

Tim Horton’s owner Blake Tarana said the current Tim Horton’s location in Brooklyn Square would remain open during construction, and then close when the new restaurant is ready to open. The current location is leased whereas the Taranas will own the new location.

Tarana said he anticipates starting construction in Spring 2024 with the new restaurant opening in late August or early September.