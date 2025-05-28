New Trees Planted At County Government Offices In Mayville

Chautauqua County has completed a targeted tree replacement and planting project at the Government Offices and County Courthouse in Mayville.

The project involved the removal of eight deteriorating trees and the planting of new, carefully selected species that will promote both safety and long-term sustainability on the grounds.

The effort — led by the Department of Public Facilities (DPF) in collaboration with the Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District — was prompted by concerns about rot, instability, and the potential risks posed by the previous trees to sidewalks and nearby buildings.

As part of this effort, County staff also took special care to preserve the significance of two trees that were originally planted in dedication and featured commemorative plaques on the courthouse lawn. Though those trees were removed due to poor health, the plaques remain in place and the new plantings stand in their honor.

One plaque is dedicated to World War Veterans and was placed by the E.F. Carpenter Woman’s Relief Corps. The second commemorates George Washington, planted in his memory during the bicentennial of his birth in 1932, also by the E.F. Carpenter Corps.