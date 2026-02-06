New York State Braces For Extreme Cold This Weekend

All of New York State is bracing for extreme cold this weekend.

Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie Counties are all under an Extreme Cold Warning starting late tonight and lasting until Sunday morning. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour are expected tonight through Saturday. Wind chills of -30 and colder are possible.

Additionally, light snow is possible across the state today into Saturday, with the potential for isolated snow squalls this afternoon and tonight. With the extreme cold, any snow accumulation could cause slick roadway conditions making for hazardous travel, particularly during this evening’s commute.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “Stay home if you can, but if you can’t, make sure to allow yourself extra travel time and bring necessities like blankets, snacks and water with you. Before we know it, this winter will be behind us, but for now stay safe.”

New Yorkers should prepare to protect against the dangers that can result from colder weather and winter activities. Under state regulation, a Code Blue is automatically in effect whenever the temperature and wind chill equal less than 32 degrees. Local social services districts are legally required to take necessary steps to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to shelter and that shelter hours are extended. New Yorkers also should check out these cold weather tips from the Department of Health; additional tips for preventing frostbite and hypothermia; information on Carbon Monoxide poisoning; information on the proper use of generators; and safe winter driving tips.