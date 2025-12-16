New Yorkers Encouraged To Get Outside For Free First Day Hikes

Governor Kathy Hochul is encouraging New Yorkers to start their year off by participating in a First Day Hike for free.

New Yorkers will have an opportunity to “Get Offline, and Get Outside” this holiday season, by celebrating the New Year at state parks, historic sites, natural areas, canal trails, environmental education centers and various other public lands across the Empire State on January 1, 2026. The 15th annual First Day Hikes program offers varied hike options for people of all experience levels at 117 locations across the state.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Canal Corporation are partnering to host the many walks and hikes taking place throughout the state as part of the 15th annual First Day Hikes program. To keep the event affordable for families in the holiday season, the normal parking fee at state parks and sites will be waived on January 1.

The First Day Hikes program advances Governor Hochul’s Get Offline, Get Outside initiative which encourages New York kids and families to log off of their phones and put their mental and physical health first as they head outside to get fresh air, play sports, enjoy nature, and see everything else our state has to offer. First Day Hikes is an important component of this initiative as it showcases the various winter recreation opportunities afforded to New Yorkers of all ages.

Most hikes are beginner and family friendly, typically ranging from one to five miles depending on the location and trail conditions. This year, there are more than 125 individual hikes being offered at state parks, historic sites, DEC natural areas and environmental education centers, canal trails, and other public lands.

A list of all New York State First Day Hikes, location details, format, pre-registration requirements, and additional information can be found online for State Parks, DEC and Canals sites. Interested participants are encouraged to check the details of their preferred host site in advance and register if required.

Hikes will be held in the Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties at the following sites:

Allegany State Park – Quaker Area, Salamanca; 716.354.2182

Boutwell Hill State Forest (DEC), Cherry Creek; 716.680.1865

Elkdale State Forest (DEC), Little Valley; 716.689.4177

Evangola State Park, Irving; 716.549.1802

Harris Hill State Forest (DEC), Gerry; 716.753.0266

Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area – Holcomb Pond (DEC), Collins; 440.983.0023