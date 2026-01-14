New Yorkers Encouraged To Stay Alert For Cases Of Avian Flu In Wild Birds, Animals

New Yorkers are encouraged to stay alert for cases of avian flu in wild birds and animals in the state.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation says wild bird mortalities from Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) increased during the late fall and will peak over the winter months.

HPAI is carried by free-flying waterfowl and other waterbirds, such as ducks, geese, and shorebirds, but can also infect domestic poultry, raptors, corvids, and mammals. The DEC’s Wildlife Health Program is monitoring the spread and impact of HPAI throughout the state and has an online reporting tool the public can use to report suspected HPAI mortalities: NYSDEC Avian Influenza Reporting Form. Updates on HPAI can be found on the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab website.

DEC advises the public to avoid any contact with sick or dead birds and mammals that may be infected with HPAI.

There is no way to contain HPAI infection in wild birds. HPAI-infected birds may be asymptomatic or may exhibit signs of respiratory distress (sneezing or nasal discharge), lethargy, neurologic malfunction (ataxia, stargazing, or seizures), diarrhea, weakness, or sudden death.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “While avian influenza continues to affect wildlife, the risk to humans remain low. New Yorkers can stay safe by avoiding contact with sick or dead birds and animals and reporting anything unusual. We’re keeping a close eye on the situation and will continue to share updates as needed.”

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said, “The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Department of Health, and the Department of Environmental Conservation are working together to ensure an aggressive, coordinated, and proactive approach in response to outbreaks of HPAI across the nation. Our department’s proactive efforts to prevent the spread of HPAI, including implementing testing and import requirements for dairy cattle, remain in place. In addition, as we are in the midst of the migratory season, we encourage vigilance and remind our farmers to take precautionary measures with strong biosecurity practices on the farm.”

The DEC advises landowners to use disposable gloves, a mask, and eye protection for removal of carcasses. Additionally, DEC advises against direct contact with the carcass or carcass fluids by recommending the use of a shovel and washing hands and clothing with soap and hot water immediately afterward. Carcasses disposed of in this way should be triple bagged (garbage or contractor bags) and put in an outdoor trash receptacle for trash pickup or deposited at a local landfill.

There is no treatment for HPAI, and transporting suspected HPAI-infected birds to wildlife rehabilitation facilities is discouraged to prevent the spread of the disease to other animals in care.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that the recent HPAI detections in birds pose a low risk to the public. HPAI H5N1 has been detected in more than 70 humans in the U.S., including two mortalities. Most of these cases involved close contact with infected domestic birds or cows. There is likely little risk for the public, but people with close or prolonged unprotected contact with infected birds or virus-contaminated environments, especially immuno-compromised people, are at greater risk of infection. No human-to-human transmission of the virus has been documented.