New Yorkers Reminded To Remove, Secure Outdoor Food Sources That Attract Black Bears

New Yorkers are reminded to remove or secure outdoor food sources that may attract black bears.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said that throughout the spring and early summer months, black bears have depleted fat reserves and will search extensively for easily obtainable, calorie-dense foods, which can lead to an increase in the potential for human-bear conflicts near homes and residential areas, especially before the spring green-up when natural food sources for bears are scarce.

Those who maintain bird feeders should begin emptying and cleaning spilled seed from feeders, and let nature feed the birds from spring through fall. Garbage and recycling cans should be secured or stored in a sturdy building. This is also a good time to clean or remove all residual grease and food from grills and smokers. Pet and livestock food should be kept indoors and those with chicken coops or apiaries should consider installing an electric fence to protect flocks and hives. Lastly, neighbors should alert neighbors to any bear activity so they can take these same precautions.

New Yorkers are advised to never feed or approach bears. Feeding bears intentionally is dangerous and illegal. Bears that become habituated to being fed can become a threat to people and property.

For more information on how to live responsibly with black bears, visit https://dec.ny.gov/nature/animals-fish-plants/black-bear/bearwise and Bearwise.org.