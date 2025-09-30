New Yorkers Warned Of Scams Related To State Inflation Refund Checks

Governor Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers of scammers who are sending text messages, voice messages, emails and direct mail to taxpayers in an attempt to spread false information about New York State’s inflation refund checks.

These messages falsely claim that New Yorkers must submit accurate payment information in order to receive an inflation refund check, supposedly so revenue agencies can deposit money into a taxpayer’s bank account. The New York State Tax Department and the IRS will not call or text New Yorkers with requests for any personal information.

Eligible New Yorkers do not need to apply, sign up, or do anything to receive an inflation refund check. If you filed a tax return, are below the income thresholds, and no one else claimed you as a dependent, you will receive a check.

If you receive one of these messages appearing to be from the Tax Department, block the sender, delete the message, and report this scam to the Tax Department or IRS. The Tax Department does not use text messages, email, direct mail or social media to request your personal tax information.

For more taxpayer scam information, visit the Division of Consumer Protection‘s Taxpayer Scam webpage. For additional identity theft prevention and mitigation resources, call the Consumer Helpline at 800-697-1220 or visit the Division’s Identity Theft Prevention and Mitigation Program webpage.