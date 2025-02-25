WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Nicole Marino Appointed As Jefferson Middle School Assistant Principal

Nicole Marino

The Jamestown School Board recently approved the appointment of Nicole Marino as assistant principal of Jefferson Middle School.

Marino joins Jefferson Middle School with a wide range of administrative experience, serving Sherman Central School for four years as assistant principal and one year as principal. Prior to joining Sherman in 2018, she spent 23 years as a teacher at Randolph Academy, spending the last three years as the building’s assistant principal. She began her career as a physical education teacher at Clymer Central School and most recently served as a physical education teacher at Southwestern Central School.

Marino holds her bachelor’s of science in health and physical education degree from Slippery Rock University, her master’s in special education from Edinboro University, and her school district administrator degree from Nova Southeastern University.

