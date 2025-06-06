Nine County Organizations Receiving Nearly $150,000 From The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation

Nine Chautauqua County organizations are receiving nearly $150,000 in legacy funds from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation through the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation established the Legacy Funds in 2016 as endowments at the Community Foundation to provide annual support to areas that were important to Mr. Wilson during his lifetime: Caregivers, Community Assets, Design and Access, and Youth Sports. Endowment funds are designed to grow over time and provide funding for charitable causes according to a client’s wishes, forever.

The Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation complement the work of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and were created to provide immediate impact and long-term benefit in Western New York.

Funds awarded locally from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Fund for Caregivers include:

Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care – $12,000 for Short Term Stays at The Star Hospice House

Family Service of the Chautauqua Region, Inc. – $25,000 for Supporting Caregivers and Elderly

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Fund for Design and Access have been awarded to:

Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation – $35,000 for Chautauqua County Overland Trails Revitalization Project , Phase V

– $35,000 for , Phase V City of Jamestown – $20,000 for Bergman Park Disc Golf

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Fund for Youth Sports funds have been awarded to: