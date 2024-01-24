Nine Democratic Governors, Including Hochul, Calling For Federal Action On Immigration

Nine Democratic governors, led by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, are calling for federal action on immigration.

The governors asked in a letter sent to the White House and Congress for “a serious commitment” to overhauling the immigration system that would include federal coordination on a strategy to relieve pressure on the southern and northern borders, as well as for more funds for states.

The letter states, “It is clear our national immigration system is outdated and unprepared to respond to this unprecedented global migration.”

The New York Times reports that President Joe Biden proposed in 2023 a $106 billion package that included aid to states and localities as well as more funding for border security and deportations, along with aid to Ukraine. But his effort failed to garner the bipartisan support necessary to pass a divided Congress.

The Times reports that since spring 2023, 170,000 migrants have arrived in New York City, and the city is still housing about 70,000 of them. Many of those seeking refuge came to New York on buses paid for by Republican governors who saw the move as both a way to ease the burden on their own states and send a political message to Democrats who in their view had played down the situation at the border for too long.

The arrivals quickly overwhelmed New York City’s already overburdened shelter system, which operates under a 1981 decree that requires the city to make temporary housing available to anyone who requests it.

The Democrats’ letter acknowledged the political risk of bringing attention to the immigration issue during a presidential election year, especially since former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, made it a signature of his agenda.

And although the Democrats said the Biden administration has made “important progress” on the issue, they say the need for federal assistance is dire.

The full text of the letter is available here: