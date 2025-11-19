No Charges For Bus Driver In Accident That Resulted In Student’s Death

No charges will be filed against the driver of the school bus that hit a Fletcher Elementary School student, resulting in her death.

Jamestown Police said 4-year old Leanna Herrera was struck by a Panama Central School District Bus at the intersection of Cole and Whitehill Avenues just after 8:00 a.m. Monday. Herrera was transported to UPMC Chautauqua where she died from her injuries.

Following a preliminary investigation, no charges are being filed and JPD says all parties involved in the incident have been cooperative during the investigation, which is ongoing.

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said in a statement, “We are heartbroken by this devastating news, and our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends. This is an unimaginable loss for the Fletcher community and for all of Jamestown Public Schools. The passing of a student affects us all, and our district stands ready to support our students, staff, and families in every way we can.”

Fletcher Elementary School’s Crisis Intervention Team, made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this, have been made available to those who may need it. School counselors are also available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss.