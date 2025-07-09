No Charges In Bicycle Accident That Resulted In Jamestown Boy’s Death

No charges will be filed against the driver involved in the fatal accident with a bicycle.

The Jamestown Police Department along with assistance from the Chautauqua County Accident Reconstruction Team concluded the investigation where 11-year old Daniel Ramos Jr. was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Willard and Kinney Streets on June 17, 2025.

Daniel died from his injuries on June 18 at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

The investigation revealed that the driver was not at fault for the collision and there will be no charges.