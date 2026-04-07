No Charges In Fatal Shooting By Officer In Town Of Mina

No charges are expected in a fatal shooting by an officer in the town of Mina.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation has issued a Notification of Investigative Findings regarding the investigation into the death of Mark Bemis, who died on June 18, 2025 following an encounter with members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) in Chautauqua County. Upon completion of the investigation into Mr. Bemis’ death, OSI has concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officers’ use of deadly physical force was justified under the law. The Attorney General’s Office said a final investigation report will follow.

On the afternoon of June 18, two Sheriff Deputies went to Mr. Bemis’ house in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute. The first deputy arrived and encountered Mr. Bemis, who was in the garage, holding a shotgun. The deputy took out his service weapon and instructed Mr. Bemis to drop his weapon. Mr. Bemis fired a shot into the air, and the deputy took cover behind a tree.

For the next several minutes, the deputy – while behind the tree – repeatedly instructed Mr. Bemis to put the gun down. A second deputy arrived and took cover behind another tree. At one point, Mr. Bemis pointed his gun in the direction of the first deputy and refused commands from the deputy to lower it. The deputy and Mr. Bemis exchanged several rounds of gunfire, and the deputy was struck in his left hand. Both deputies then fired again, striking Mr. Bemis. Mr. Bemis was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators recovered a shotgun at the scene.

Under state law, the state attorney general’s office assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.