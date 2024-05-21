Nominations Sought For YWCA Jamestown Women of Achievement Awards

The Alliance for Nonprofit Resources is seeking nominations for its 2024 YWCA Jamestown Women of Achievement Awards.

The Women of Achievement Awards are presented to women in the community who demonstrate a commitment to the YWCA mission of “eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.”

The Alliance encourages nominations from diverse community members and aim to celebrate all women, including those who identify as women, who advance the mission in the following categories:

Rising Star – a high school or college student who has taken the role of advancing and promoting diversity, equity, and/or inclusion in their school or community.

Power the Future – Under-35 rockstar with high potential for an advanced leadership role who is already demonstrating a commitment to the success of other women and/or people of color.

Catalyst for Change – An individual in health care, human services, or educational fields that promotes the advancement of women and/or people of color who breaks down barriers to success and assists with increasing cultural competency in their profession.

Impact Award – A phenomenal individual who volunteers their time to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in an organization and/or community.

Shattered Ceiling – A female leader in a predominantly male field who is breaking down barriers to promote other women and/or people of color to become leaders alongside them.

If you know an outstanding woman who deserves to be recognized, complete the nomination form at www.ywcajamestown.com/WOA. Nominations are open until May 31, 2024.

Award recipients will be announced June 13th.

Recipients will be celebrated at the 2024 Women of Achievement Awards on Friday, August 9th at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel.

For more information about the Women of Achievement Celebration, visit www.ywcajamestown.com/WOA. If you are interested in sponsoring the event, or have questions, contact Jacqueline Cook at 716-488-2237 or jcook@ywcajamestown.com.