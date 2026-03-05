Nominations Sought For JCC Alumni Awards

Nominations are being sought for the 2026 Jamestown Community College alumni awards.

Since 1980, the Alumni Association has presented accomplished alumni with the Distinguished Alumnus Award, the association’s highest honor. The award is given to those who have typified the college’s tradition of excellence and brought credit to the college through personal accomplishment, professional achievement, or humanitarian service.

Nominations are due by June 1 by completing the web form at sunyjcc.edu/Alumni/Awards/Nomination. A full listing of past recipients is also available on this JCC alumni webpage.

All nominations are reviewed by a selection committee which includes representatives of the Alumni Association board of directors, and JCC faculty and staff. Awards will be presented at the JCC Foundation Awards Gala this Fall.