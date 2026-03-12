North Harmony Man Previously Arrested On Animal Cruelty Charges Has More Dogs Removed From Home

A North Harmony man previously arrested on animal cruelty charges has had dogs removed from his possession once again.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received notification on Monday, March 9 that 64-year old Scott Humble had dogs on his property on Route 394.

Officers obtained a search warrant and discovered two five-month-old Keeshond dogs located within a rear kennel. A Town of North Harmony court order, issued on October 16, 2025, explicitly prohibited Humble from owning, harboring, or having custody or control of any animals until his court case was resolved. Both dogs were seized and forfeited to the Chautauqua County Humane Society.

Humble was issued appearance tickets for 2 counts of 2nd Degree Criminal Contempt.

In September 2025, it was found that Humble allegedly poisoned ten Samoyed dogs, eight of which had passed away and remained in their cages. He has already been charged with 17 Felony Counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals,10 Misdemeanor Counts of Poisoning Animals, and two violation counts of Appropriate Shelter for dogs left outdoors.

