Northwest Savings Bank Pulls Out Of Brooklyn Square Project

7 South Main Street, Jamestown (Google Maps)

Northwest Savings Bank has pulled out of its Brooklyn Square project.

City of Jamestown officials confirmed the bank is no longer pursuing the project after comments were made in Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting that the project is dead.

The Planning Commission had given site plan approval for Northwest Savings to build a new bank on the site of the former Chinese restaurant at 7 South Main Street.

The property is currently listed for sale for a price of $649,900.

WRFA has reached out to Northwest Savings Bank for comment.

  1. Does this mean the parcel is effectively undevelopable? Huge kudos to Planning Board members Greg Lindquist and Jeff Nelson. Their experience and knowledge brought the drainage issues and requirements to light early in the process. (The issues would’ve come to the attention of the city at some point later in the process if not for Greg and Jeff.) Hope downtown gets another crack at the Northwest Savings Bank development. (Maybe where the soon to be vacated Timmy Ho’s is now???) Anyhow, institutional knowledge is so very important, says the old guy. (Me.)

