Nourish NY Portal Revamped To Better Connect Organizations To Farmers

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has announced the launch of the newly revamped Nourish New York portal to better connect New York’s food organizations to New York farmers.

This comes as the program, which was launched as an emergency relief program during the pandemic, celebrates being codified in New York State law for nearly five years.

The new portal offers improved user interface, including the ability to create a business profile, enhanced search tools, and expanded product descriptions, making it even easier for farmers and food organizations to list and search for New York products.

The Nourish New York initiative provides funding directly to the state’s emergency food providers to help them directly buy products from the state’s farmers and producers and distribute them to New York consumers who need them most. The program, which was launched in May 2020 as an emergency relief program during the COVID-19 pandemic, was permanently codified into state law in November 2021. Since the program’s launch in May 2020, nearly $340 million has been committed to Nourish New York. Through this multi-agency effort, New York’s food banks have purchased over 174 million pounds of New York food products, which equates to over 145 million meals distributed to families in need.

The Nourish New York portal was first launched to help connect New York farmers, and producers, to emergency food organizations. The revamped site has made significant improvements for a better user experience facilitating more connections between New York farmers and New York emergency food providers and other organizations purchasing New York food products, such as schools. Users can now search for Nourish New York approved products by category, location, product types, and certifications, including Kosher and Halal-certified products as well as producers participating in the NYS Grown & Certified program. Additionally, businesses can now create a profile and list all the products that they offer, as well as have the opportunity to provide greater detail for each product. The new portal can be accessed at nourish.ny.gov/search.