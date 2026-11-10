November 11 Last Free Fishing Day Of 2026 In NYS

New York State will honor veterans on the year’s seventh and final Free Fishing Day of 2026 this Wednesday, November 11.

During these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for freshwater fishing on New York’s waters, offering the perfect opportunity for beginners to try out the sport for the first time or for skilled anglers to bring along friends and family to experience New York’s fisheries.

Fishing action can still be plentiful in the late fall and early winter months around the state. New York’s Great Lakes tributaries offer opportunities to catch steelhead and brown trout. Catch and release fishing season for trout in inland streams can be found across the state, while the bite for tiger muskellunge, muskellunge and pike can also pick up this time of year. As a reminder, muskellunge season closes on 11/30 for inland waters and 12/15 for Great Lakes waters. If fishing in western or central New York, check out the weekly fishing hotline reports to get the latest information on what’s biting.

DEC also offers a host of resources for those interested in getting started in fishing. The I FISH NY Beginners’ Guide to Freshwater Fishing provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod, to identifying your catch, and understanding fishing regulations. There’s also a video series on DEC’s YouTube channel that complements the Beginners’ Guide. If you’re looking for a spot to fish on Veterans Day, check out some publicly accessible locations on DEC’s Places to Fish site. You can also use the DECinfo Locator Map or Tackle Box feature in the HuntFishNY mobile app to find a fishing spot near you, along with information on parking, boat launches, and more.

On Free Fishing Days, New York residents and non-residents may fish for free without a fishing license. Free Fishing Day participants are reminded that, although the requirement for a fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. When not participating in Free Fishing Days, anyone 16 years of age and older must have a current New York State fishing license to fish. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. More information on purchasing a fishing license can be found on DEC’s website.

To help make fishing more affordable and help inspire the next generation of anglers, DEC has also partnered with libraries across the state, including the James Prendergast Library, to provide a Fishing Rod Lending Program. While borrowing a book, library patrons can sign out a fishing rod. This program offers an opportunity for people to try fishing before deciding to purchase their own gear. For more information and a list of the more than 80 participating libraries, visit DEC’s website.

In addition to Free Fishing Days, there are other options for veterans or active-duty military members to fish for free or at a reduced cost. New York State offers free/reduced fee fishing licenses for active-duty military members meeting certain criteria and for resident veterans with a service-related disability of 40% or more.

Anglers are reminded that the New York State Department of Health (DOH) provides advice about what fish are safe to eat and how often. Visit DOH’s website to search by waterbody location.