NRG Energy Transfers Ownership Of Dunkirk Generating Station To Genover

NRG Energy, Inc. has announced they’ve transfered ownership of its Dunkirk Generating Station and associated assets to Genover.

Genover is a firm focused on responsibly redeveloping legacy industrial properties. With this transaction, Genover will lead the next phase of future site planning, preparation, and redevelopment. Genover stated they, “…look forward to closely working with City of Dunkirk and Chautauqua County officials to thoughtfully identify future redevelopment efforts.”

For decades, the Dunkirk Generating Station powered homes and businesses across the region from the 1950s until its retirement in 2016.

State Senator George Borrello said in a media release that the announcement is an encouraging step forward, “I am hopeful this site can once again become a productive part of the community and a contributor to the local economy, something that is desperately needed. This has the potential to mark the beginning of a new chapter for Dunkirk and Chautauqua County, and I appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in helping move this project forward.”

County Executive PJ Wendel said, “I’m very pleased that all of the hard work the CCIDA, County, City of Dunkirk, and other stakeholders contributed to getting the NRG plant back into productive use has finally resulted in something very meaningful and positive.”