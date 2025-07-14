NTSB Releases Cause Of June 2023 Airplane Crash Near Jamestown Airport

The National Transportation Safety Board has released the probable cause of a fatal airplane crash on June 6, 2023 near the Jamestown Airport.

The NTSB report said “The pilots’ failure to maintain airplane control following an anomalous engine indication during the initial climb, which resulted in a loss of control and parachute deployment at an altitude too low for the system to operate effectively. Contributing to the accident was an exceedance of engine manifold air pressure for reasons that could not be determined based on the available evidence.”

Sheriff Jim Quattrone said the Cirrus SR-22 traveled from Oshawa, Ontario, Canada to Erie, Pennsylvania before arriving at the Jamestown Airport to refuel just after noon. He said the plane departed at 1:41 p.m., crashing shortly after take-off.

Pilot 52-year-old Roger Jay Ryall of Toronto, Canada and the plane’s passenger, 52-year-old David J. Hughes of British Columbia, both died in the crash.