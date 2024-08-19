NTSB Releases Preliminary Report On Plane Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the August 5 plane crash at the Jamestown Airport.

The crash, involving a Cessna Citation flying from Dunkirk, occurred just after 10:00 a.m. when the plane made an emergency landing at the Jamestown Airport.

According to the report, “electrical smoke” was smelled by the co-pilot during the initial climb by the plane and detected by both pilots when the airplane reached about 8,000 feet. No smoke was visible in the plane.

The copilot, in the report, indicated that communication systems had failed.

He said after landing, the cabin filled with smoke and fire surrounded the plane.

Both the pilot and copilot were able to escape the plane with the pilot suffering serious injuries and the copilot sustaining minor injuries.

The report said there were no engine malfunctions prior to the crash and that the airplane’s most recent continuous airworthiness inspection was completed on July 11, 2024.