‘Nuclear 101’ Forum Held To Help Local Officials Understand Opportunities For Advanced Nuclear

A “Nuclear 101” Forum was recently held to help local elected officials and business leaders better understand the opportunities advanced nuclear could present for Dunkirk, Chautauqua County and the surrounding region.

Local leaders attended the forum at SUNY Fredonia that was hosted by State Senator George Borrello.

The event featured a panel of experts from academia, the nuclear industry, organized labor, finance and government who discussed advanced reactor technology, workforce development, project financing, nuclear safety, spent fuel management and regional siting considerations. Organized in partnership with the nonprofit Nuclear New York, the program was designed to give local decision-makers factual information as New York evaluates potential locations for future advanced nuclear development.

Borrello said the forum was intended to educate, not advocate, “The forum wasn’t about convincing anyone to support a particular project. It was about making sure our local elected officials, manufacturers and other stakeholders understand what advanced nuclear technology actually looks like today. These are not the plants people remember from decades ago. They’re smaller, safer, more flexible and designed to provide reliable, around-the-clock electricity for an economy that is becoming increasingly dependent on energy-intensive industries like advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence.”

The event comes as New York State advances plans to develop up to five gigawatts of new advanced nuclear generation. As part of that effort, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) invited upstate communities to express interest in hosting future projects, and Dunkirk was one of eight communities to submit an application.

Among the key takeaways shared by panelists were: