NY Appeals Court Rules NYC Law Allowing Non-Citizens To Vote Violates State’s Constitution

A New York appeals court has ruled that a law allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections in New York City violates the state’s constitution.

The Appellate Division for the Second Judicial Department ruled Wednesday against the bill allowing non-citizens to vote in local New York City elections. The New York City Council approved the bill in 2021 and quickly faced a lawsuit challenging the law after Mayor Eric Adams enacted it in 2022.

Associate Justice Paul Wooten wrote in the decision, “This case concerns the validity of Local Law No. 11 (2022) of City of New York, which created a new class of voters eligible to vote in municipal elections consisting of individuals who are not United States citizens and who meet certain enumerated criteria. We determine that this local law was enacted in violation of the New York State Constitution and Municipal Home Rule Law, and thus, must be declared null and void.”

Congressman Nick Langworthy applauded the ruling in a statement, saying, “New York has been ground zero for the radical left’s policies to remake America, but when I served as chairman of the NYGOP, I sprang into action and led the charge to fight back against the New York City Council’s assault on the integrity of our elections. This decision affirming our win to block non-citizens from voting in our elections is a massive victory for election integrity nationwide. Voting is a sacred right reserved for our citizens, and this decision sent a giant message to the nation that we are not going to allow Democrats to illegally eradicate our rights. When you fight back, you can win.”

A New York lower court also ruled in 2022 that the law violated the state’s constitution. According to the Associated Press, the law would have allowed an estimated 800,000 non-citizens to vote in New York City if it was enacted.