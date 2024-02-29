NY Conference of Italian American State Legislators Accepting Scholarship Applications

The New York Conference of Italian American State Legislators is accepting applications for four $3,000 college scholarships.

Two academic and two athletic scholarships are available to residents of the 57th Senate District who are current college students or high school seniors entering college.

Applicants should have a grade point average of 85 or higher; be active in community service and extracurricular activities and demonstrate financial need. In addition to these qualifications, students applying for an athletic scholarship must also be involved in an organized sport(s).

Applicants need not be of Italian American heritage to apply.

To access and complete the application, visit https://www.nyiacsl.org/apply-for-scholarship-form.

The application deadline is Friday, March 15.

Scholarship recipients will be announced in April, and the winners will be honored at a ceremony in Albany.